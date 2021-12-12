The Twitch pansexual streamer, Cameron Bess, yesterday Saturday 11 December, he realized the dream of a lifetime or that of go to space, framing the opportunity as an important moment of representation for the LGBTQ + community.

Cameron Bess embarked on a suborbital journey with Blue Origin as one of six space tourists on the company’s New Shepard rocket, flight in which he was accompanied by his father, Lane Bess, as one of the four paying passengers on the mission who joined the host of “Good Morning America” Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of the first American in space Alan Shepard, on the flight.

“All my life I wanted people who felt like they didn’t have a place to feel welcome”

he said to Xtra in early December Cameron Bess, which she streams under the name of Twitch MeepsKitten.

“I’m not a hero here, I’m just going for a ride”

he added.

Why Cameron Bess’s flight is so important to the LGBTQ + community

Bess traveled into space with her father Lane Bess, which is the main and founder of a technology-focused venture fund called Bess Ventures and Advisory, during the Blue Origin NS-19 flight.

The Besses are the first parent-child duo to fly together in space, with Cameron also joining a small number of well-known LGBTQ + astronauts who have managed to reach space, including more than 600 astronauts in total.

Bess carried the pansexual flag with him into suborbital space, along with a paw to represent the “hairy” community that has interests in anthropomorphic animals, that is, animals with human-like qualities.

Bess himself, for example, has a whole furry jumpsuit he was showing on Twitter, but due to mass restrictions, there was no room for the entire ensemble in the New Shepard spacecraft.

The new commercial astronaut only joins two other well-known LGBTQ + individuals who have reached space: NASA astronauts Sally Ride (now deceased) and Anne McClain (who is still with the body). Ride revealed his only posthumous homosexual relationship, while McClain’s was made public due to a legal situation with his ex-spouse.

Bess, saying that he is very grateful that his father is so supportive of who he is and how he feels, has taken part in pre-flight activities such as posing with the pansexual flag and signing a commemorative card with the word “Diversity”.

“It’s poor, but it’s a good hope for the future.”

Bess said of the postcard on Twitter.

