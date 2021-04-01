David Cameron had disappeared from public life. The seven hundred pages of his memoirs sold regularly. No more was heard of the pretty shack in his garden, where he wrote them. From time to time, his contemporary at Eton College, Boris Johnson, would offer him a position and by some mysterious means the press learned that he had turned it down. He wanted to focus on his charitable work.

But he kept a secret. He had become a director of Greensill, a factoring company run by an Australian financier who paid him a salary in addition to a stock put option when the company went public. About seventy million euros if all went well. But the company is now insolvent. The shares are worth nothing.

The former prime minister has now eagerly disappeared. He responds to no media when asked to explain his trip to Saudi Arabia, at the beginning of 2020, with the company’s boss, Lex Greensill. It included, according to ‘Financial Times’ sources, going camping in the desert with the crown prince, Mohamed bin Salman, who has been blamed for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

When he was prime minister, Cameron accepted the recommendation of his highest official, who had met Greensill when they worked together at Morgan Stanley Bank. For four years, he tried from the heart of government, in some cases successfully, to get departments to embrace a financial innovation, the ‘supply chain finance’ technique.

Known since ancient times as factoring, it consists of the payment to a company of the invoices to its suppliers, giving immediate liquidity in exchange for a discount. Greensill’s house of cards, which expanded his business, and his debt, packaging contracts to sell to mutual funds collapsed when insurers realized the volume of poorly calibrated risks they were underwriting.

It was discovered that Cameron spoke to Johnson’s office and Finance Minister to award Greensill loans and guarantees from the pandemic. They did not. Also, that planes from the company’s extravagant fleet often departed from the airport closest to Cameron’s summer residence. Perhaps to take him to give speeches, for which he charges 140,000 euros an hour.

Mcbeth, aphrodisiac



The Lobbyist Registry that Cameron created says that it cannot investigate it, because it is not an external agent but an internal one. Johnson responded, on March 24, to a deputy who asked him about his predecessor’s pressure on his office staff that it was the first time he had heard such a thing; despite the fact that the press had already published quite a few pages about the case.

Three days later, the “Mirror” reminded Johnson of the importance of reading the press. Jennifer Arcuri jovially confessed that she was a lover of the then mayor of London for four years. The beginning of the romance was unbeatable. Glances meet at an event. Johnson suggests a nearby hotel. She stands there and waits for him. When the mayor arrives, fiery, he goes to the bar. But he returns to ask his budding love to lend him three pounds and fifty pence to pay for the beer.

The weekly visits to Arcuri- student, model, technology entrepreneur, …- were the thing. He had a pole for pole dancing in the living room of his apartment. They read Shakespeare – Macbeth, his favorite drama – before spilling out. Arcuri told him to skip the first act to go to the best parts. What I love about you is that you want to go to the best parts soon, Pericles’s admirer, the Athenian, used to tell him.

The London City Council, which is Labor and therefore reads the ‘Mirror’, has opened an investigation because Arcuri participated in events and business trips run by the municipality. His company was subsidized with about 120,000 euros. Johnson’s liking for Macbeth, which ends badly, was unknown, but his entanglement with Arcuri was. The police investigated whether a crime had been committed and ruled it out. Johnson was then married to a lawyer with whom he had four children. He has sown others in his path, there is no precise account.