Next Sunday March 16the National Auditorium Rooml will be filled with Magic of classical music with the interpretation of “The trout” by Franz Schubertunder the direction of the teacher Edgar Martín.

In this edition of “Much more than a concert”the orchestra Camerata musicalis becomes a quintet, formed by violin, viola, cello, double bass and piano, To offer a fresh and deep vision of this work, which, despite its apparent simplicity, is a Example of musical innovation and originality.

The most attractive thing about this concert is that the public can not only enjoy the interpretation of the soloists of Camerata musicalisbut also will have the opportunity to Understand all the secrets behind «the trout»Thanks to the teacher’s explanations Edgar Martín.

With his close style and full of curiosities, Martín will make even those who first approach the classical music They feel comfortable and enjoy this work deeply and entertaining.









A quintet to unravel the magic of “the trout”

On this occasion, “Trucha” by Schubert will be interpreted by solo musicians of Camerata musicalisa group of great talent artists who will contribute their virtuosity to the work.

Marta García-Patosto the violin; Alejandro Loboto the viola; Claudia Vicenteto Chelo; and Rafael Garcíato the double bass, they will be responsible for giving life to the musical dialogues between the strings, while Miguel Ángel González-Vallés, guest pianist, will complete the Quintet with his masterful interpretation to the piano.

Each of these musicians has been carefully selected for their skill and their ability to interpret a work as complex and nuanced as “The trout.” His experience and passion for classical music They will be reflected in each note, and together they will create a Unique atmosphere, full of nuances and emotions.

What makes this concert even more special is the way the teacher Edgar Martín Guide to the public through the work. With his casual style and ameneitherthe teacher will not interpret, but will reveal the secrets of the piece.

During the concert, the public will have the opportunity to know fascinating details about Schubert’s compositionas the reason why the quintet does not include a second violin, but incorporates a piano, a rare decision for the time.

In addition to these technical curiosities, Martin will offer Literary and cultural references that will enrich the experience of the attendees, allowing them to see the work under a new light.

This combination of Music, History and Culture converts to “Much more than a concert” in one Unique proposalcapable of hooking both the most experienced and Those who approach the world of classical music for the first time.

Without a doubt, this will be an event that will leave the audience with a new perspective on the Schubert music And, in general, about the Fascinating universe of classical music.

More dates to enjoy the 2024/25 season of Camerata Musicalis

After the expected concert of the March 16 with “The trout” of Schubertthe Season 2024/25 from Camerata Musicalis Continue with two Unmissable appointments in the National Auditorium Chamber.

He Sunday April 6the orchestra will enter the world of Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky with his String serenadea work composed at the end of the 19th century that will overflow romanticism and emotion.

This piece, known for its beauty and delicacy, will be interpreted by the musicians of Camerata musicaliswhile the teacher Edgar Martín will take advantage to explain to the public how the Mozart music deeply influenced the young man Tchaikovsky.

The concert will include fragments of some of the Most iconic compositions of Tchaikovskyas Romeo and Julieta, The Nutcracker and the Lake of the Swansproviding one Unique experience.

With his unmistakable style, full of humor and anecdotes, Edgar Martín will guide the public by the Tchaikovsky Universerevealing the fascinating characteristics of this serenade, which according to the director himself “has everything”: from a Tribute to Mozart to a romantic and fun waltzgoing through a dramatic elegy and an emotional popular song as Under the green apple.

And, to close the Season 2024/25 of “Much more than a concert”, Camerata Musicalis will present the Beethoven Symphony No. 8 he Sunday, May 11.

This essential work, full of great melodies and an exceptional rhythmic and harmonic force, will be interpreted with the passion and detail that characterize the orchestra.

With these two dates, the Season 2024/25 from Camerata Musicalis promises to be a cycle full of discoveries and emotions, offering a Unique experience for all lovers of classical music.

How to get to the National Music Auditorium

He National Music Auditoriumlocated in the Prince of Vergara Street, 146it is easily accessible from various points of Madridboth in public transport as in private vehicles or bicycles.

If you prefer public transport, you have several options. The nearest subway station is Ray Cross (Line 9)just a few minutes from the Audience. You can also take the Line 4, Going down at the station Prosperity. In addition, several bus lines pass near the auditorium, such as Lines 1, 9, 16, 19, 29, 51, 52 and 73.

If you are a bicycle user, you can use the Bicimad Systemwith the closest station located in the María Francisca Street, 1, or use the park-bicis located in the streets Prince of Vergara, 139, 142 and 146being the closest to the auditorium of the Symphony entrance.

For those who move by car, there are several public parking options. The parking lot of Rodolfo and Ernesto Halffter squarewith access by the Quiñones Serum StreetIt is one of the closest options. The parking lot is also available City Museum, on Prince of Vergara Street, 140.

With so many options available, reach National Music Auditorium It is easy and comfortable, allowing Enjoy classical music at its maximum splendor without worrying about how to get there.