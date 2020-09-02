In this Seine-Maritime company, it’s the same ritual every morning: you have to present yourself in front of the camera. It allows you to check the wearing of the mask. The employees seem won over, like Stéphane Ruste, purchasing manager: “That reassures us, there is passage with the people who are on the sites, in Paris or in the region”. Easy to install, the machine can also take the temperature.

This thermal device is tested in a secondary school in the Rhône. “It makes it possible to prevent, to see if there are cases and to isolate the right people”, says a high school student. In the event of an anomaly, the principal, Eric Dupraz, applies the established measures: “He will take his temperature again a minute later, to confirm his temperature rise and then he will go to the lodge staff who will refer him to the nurse who will apply the protocol in place, ie appeal to families who come to pick up the student “. If the installation of thermal cameras is successful, it could be generalized in all high schools in the Rhône-Alpes region.

