The sequence was fast. A few minutes, although extremely tense. Tree men heavily armed shooting at five police booths of the Piñero Penitentiary Unit, south of Rosario, they were the outpost of a group that I was looking to free a detainee.

The plan was completed with a fourth person who was waiting in a car to make a unpublished escape. The objective, for the investigators, was to get them from prison to a heavy local crime that on Wednesday he was to be tried for a double crime, for which the prosecutor in the case had requested that he be sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The command group carried, according to the pods served collected on the spot, pistols 9 millimeters, 11.25 and caliber .380, plus a machine gun.

This weaponry was what they used in a planned action, cinematic, but also precarious: eight escapees got into a car that was waiting for Claudio “Morocho” Mansilla, a 38-year-old man investigated for multiple homicides.

Claudio Javier “Morocho” Mansilla (38) escaped from the Piñero jail.

Along with the driver and two of those who attacked the prison from outside – the third fell dead in the shooting with the prison guards – were eleven people that were squeezed in the passenger compartment of the vehicle to escape.

A grinder It was abandoned next to the perimeter fence of the prison. Another, discarded during the escape, was found on a nearby country road.

While they entered and made contact with the detainees, the members of the commando group they handed over firearms, so the foci from where the shots were produced multiplied.

“This never happened in the history of the prison service ”Santa Fe, assured Jorge Bortolozzi, Provincial Undersecretary of Penitentiary Affairs.

The escape could be older, as the group advanced in the search for their objective to the courtyard of pavilion 14 of the jail. They cut two tissues and allowed 15 detainees to reach guardhouse 5, closest to the outside.



The assailants fired weapons of different caliber at the guard posts. Photo Juan José García

Those who sought to free Mansilla fired and some inmates threw stones against the prison guards. The action took place while the perimeter fencing was being cut.

Seven detainees they could be recaptured in the same prison. Another eight, including “Morocho”, left after crossing a field that separates the courtyard of pavilion 14 with the outside and that extends for about two hundred meters.

According to different investigations Mansilla runs a gang from jail with weight in a sector of the western area of ​​Rosario and maintains links with other strong actors of local crime related to drug dealing and away, for example, from gangs such as “The monkeys”. “Morocho” would have starred in different episodes that show him faced members of the Cantero clan.

The prosecutor Franco Carbone revealed that there are no film records of the prison that allow us to reconstruct what happened. Outside there are no cameras and of the four that are located on the escape route, three did not work.

Some, the prosecutor explained, are devices that have not been running “apparently for several years.” The best record was provided by the inmates who did not participate in the action: with cell phones they recorded the moment in which the escapees pierced a fence.

“Whoever attacks has more technology than the State itself,” admitted the Secretary for Criminal and Penitentiary Affairs, Walter Gálvez. The official spoke that the jail has “outdated” technology and anticipated that a “millionaire” investment is necessary to provide it with greater security.



Raids in French in 2000, in Rosario, in search of the fugitives from the Piñero prison. Photo Juan José García

Among other measures, it was decided to start work to build a perimeter wall in jail you have 2,100 inmates when its capacity is 1,400. About 200 are high-profile, members of groups or organizations with military might, according to the authorities themselves.

According to the reconstruction carried out by the provincial government, the command operation that should have been planned from prison involved at least eight people, although the prosecutor spoke of four verified by the testimonies. Some, it is estimated, waited in other vehicles in areas near the prison to post and facilitate their escape.

It also works to determine the relationship with the appearance of nails “miguelitos”On routes near the jail, which could be used by the same gang to prevent them from reaching them and which caused some accidents on Sunday.

Two of the eight escapees, Joel Rojas (25) Y Sergio Cañete (35), were recaptured inside the trunk of a car that was driving through the town of Pérez on Monday morning, near the area where the prison is located from where they escaped.

On Monday afternoon, in the town of Carmen, 150 kilometers southwest of Rosario, they detained Alexander Schmittlein (40). He was in an Amarok truck, on Route 8.

They continued without being found Alejandro Candia (35), Exequiel Rodolfo Romero (20), Martín Alejandro Cartelli (48), Daniel David Piscione (31). in addition to Mansilla.



After the escape, they announced the construction of a perimeter wall. Photo Juan José García

The man who was part of the command group and who was killed received a head shot. It is presumed that he could have been hit by a bullet from the prison service staff that repelled the gang’s attack, although that data has not yet been determined.

“The people who were in the checkpoints in principle acted in the fulfillment of a duty and legitimately, repelling aggressions with a fire power even higher than the one they had to repel it,” explained the prosecutor of the Painful Homicide Unit, Gastón Avila , in charge of investigating that death.

The person who passed away did not have a weapon, but did a magazine with 9 millimeter bullets.

Justice knows his identity, but he avoided revealing that information because he hoped to advance in a series of measures that could reach his environment. He had, according to what was reported, a criminal record both in Juvenile Justice and when he was of legal age.

Regarding Mansilla’s role in preparing the escape plan, prosecutor Avila recalled that last May he was charged with a qualified homicide that he organized from inside the jail, instigating the crime in exchange for the payment of one hundred thousand pesos. “There is no doubt that it has the logistics and financial resources to set up a leak of this type,” Avila said.

In principle, the Justice does not warn that there has been collusion on the part of the prison staff to facilitate the escape on Sunday.

Other resonant exhaust, although without violence, it happened in the same prison last month: two detainees were removed hidden in boxes and on carts by two women who came to visit them. Ten members of the prison service were charged for this episode.

