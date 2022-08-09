Detention extendedThe eldest of the two Dutch suspects allegedly involved in the death of Hakim Mutyaba (53) in Ghent tried unsuccessfully this morning to be released. Camera images would clearly show that not he, but the other suspect grabs Hakim and throws it off the bridge into the water. It can also be seen that Hakim desperately tries to save himself for tens of seconds.

This morning, the lawyer of the 25-year-old suspect from Goes in Zeeland pleaded for provisional release. At the beginning of the afternoon it became known that the judge in Ghent would not agree, his lawyer said. The 25-year-old is still suspected of leaving Hakim helpless.

Last week it was announced that he is no longer suspected of manslaughter. According to sources surrounding the investigation, the camera images seem to speak for themselves in that regard. One suspect grabs Hakim and throws him over the railing into the water. The other (the 25-year-old) does not touch him at that moment.

That happened after the Ghent festivities, where they got to know each other. The group appeared to be playing around early on July 17, throwing Hakim into the water. He could not swim and drowned. The camera images would also show that Hakim is clearly fighting for his life, struggling in the water. It would also be seen that the two Dutch suspects first walk through, but come back after a few seconds and look over the railing. However, they run away afterwards.

“The camera images do not make it entirely clear whether my client could actually see Hakim struggling,” said the 25-year-old suspect’s lawyer. “At least he says that he couldn’t see it well and that he experienced it all differently than the facts he is now confronted with.”

Leaving helpless

Not long after they fled, they were both arrested. The 25-year-old has repeatedly denied pushing Hakim. He was surrendered to Belgium, made a statement and is no longer being prosecuted for manslaughter. Even before 'guilty omission', leaving someone helpless. He could be jailed for up to two years. The camera images also make it clear that it will be difficult to deny that.

The other, 23-year-old suspect, resists surrender to Belgium and is still detained in the Netherlands. The Amsterdam court has yet to decide on his surrender to Belgium. He has admitted that he had something to do with the fact that Hakim ended up in the water. It would be a joke gone wrong. According to his lawyer, the man is completely through.

The 25-year-old is appealing the court’s decision to detain him. That appeal will be heard within fifteen days.

