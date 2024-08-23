Ciudad Juarez.- A private individual’s video surveillance cameras helped in the investigation of a wilful homicide, which is why yesterday members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested several people involved in the crime.

The public prosecutor now has 48 hours to determine the degree of responsibility of at least one of the detainees.

In addition, the detainees’ involvement in other violent incidents is being investigated.

Last Monday, the body of a man was found inside a sewer in the drainage network of the Parajes de San Isidro subdivision, located in the south of the city.

At least two men were seen moving the lifeless body and placing it in the sewer. These were the images that allowed the people involved to be located, identified by the residents of the area themselves.

Agents of the Crimes Against Life Unit stated that the following were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office: Carlos Octavio AG, 27 years old, Irvingh Eruviel SP, 26, Miguel Eduardo RT, 23, Luis Eduardo SP, 29, and Kevin Ulises SP, whose age was not provided.

They were arrested by preventive police on Tuesday afternoon in the streets of the Parajes de San Isidro subdivision for causing a disturbance in public, but when they were subjected to an inspection, two packages of glass were found on them, the investigating agent reported.

Residents told police that they were the people who lived in a house used as a “dungeon” where they removed the body of a man and dumped it in a sewer early Monday morning.

“It should be noted that the subject identified as Irving Eruviel SP, 26 years old, will be investigated for his alleged participation in the abandonment of a lifeless body inside a sewer in events that occurred at the intersection of Volcán Arena and María Teresa Rojas streets, in the Parajes de San Isidro subdivision.

Meanwhile, Carlos Octavio AG, 27 years old, will be placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities to be investigated for his participation in other criminal acts recorded in recent days in the town.