Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) acquired video surveillance and audio equipment (cameras and microphones) to install in the units of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

For the past week, specialized personnel have been placing the devices in the Traffic Safety patrols, in order to have material (witness) of the interventions and the work of the officers, indicated a commander of the corporation.

The measure was taken after several interventions against motorists, where at least three agents have been attacked while trying to apply sanctions to offenders, said the interviewee.

The CGSV will soon have cranes to reinforce the roadside assistance service, which will assist motorists who are stranded, providing them with a free service.