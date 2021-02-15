In Moscow, in January 2021, new road cameras recorded 82 drivers who spoke on the phone while driving. In just 2 months, cameras detected 247 such motorists. This was reported on February 15 by the official Telegram channel of the Department of Transport of the capital.

“Talking while driving increases the risk of accidents 4 times, and if the driver reads or writes messages, then it increases 20 times. On the road, even seconds of your attention can be very expensive not only for you, but also for other road users, ”the department explained.

The department also urged not to be distracted from the road while driving, and also to install a special holder in the car if the phone is used as a navigator.

On February 1, it was reported that for the 12 months of 2020, the Moscow traffic police recorded 30.295 million traffic violations. At the same time, 28.5 million decisions were made using video cameras of violations.

A number of large-scale preventive measures were carried out in the city last year, including for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.