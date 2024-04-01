KCrisp image and excellent sound: During this video conference you feel as close as if you were there. Every twitch of the interlocutor's facial muscles is immediately recognizable, not to mention the subtle play of the eyes. Most of the time, video conferences are a tragedy. The team's work notebook only has a measly built-in camera at the top of the screen, so there can be no question of a sharp or even brilliant display. The same sadness applies to the built-in microphones.

If you want to do it better and leave a good visual impression, connect an external camera to your notebook or computer and maybe also buy a conference speaker for better acoustics. Another tip is to pay attention to the right exposure: If possible, avoid a bright window directly behind your desk, instead sit so that the window is in front of your workstation and so that your own face is well reflected. Ring-shaped LED lamps, ring lights, are popular among YouTubers and bloggers because they ensure good facial recognition.