Lugner was married six times. Only Simone’s predecessor, the German former Playboy model Kathy, complained in the media that she had not been invited.

Lugner had chosen a red coffin. That is the color of his shopping center Lugner City. On top of that lay the top hat that Lugner wore every year when he escorted celebrities to the Vienna Opera Ball for a handsome fee, most recently Elvis’ widow Priscilla Presley. The coffin was to be driven past both the opera and the shopping center in a procession before the funeral at midday.