The Court of Appeal in Dubai upheld a ruling by a court of first instance to imprison a 25-year-old Asian man for one month and deport him from the country, because he continued to harass his neighbor’s daughter in the building in which they lived, a girl under the age of 18, in word and deed.

The Public Prosecution in Dubai explained in the referral order that the accused blocked her path and chased her as she was exiting the elevator, and asked her to accompany him towards the exit of the emergency stairs, insulting her modesty, and trying to get her to respond to his vile desires.

In detail, surveillance cameras in one of the residential buildings documented an attempt by an Asian (25 years old) to harass his neighbour’s daughter, a girl under 18 years old, and lure her to an area far from the cameras near the exit of the emergency stairs, to insult her modesty and force her to respond to his desires.

The accused tried to evade his crime by denying the accusation, but Dubai Police provided evidence, and the Public Prosecution included it in the case statement, and then the court ruled to convict him, and punished him with one month’s imprisonment and deportation from the state, after it used clemency on him because the mother waived her rights and the rights of her criminally victimized daughter.

The details of the case stated that on the date of the incident, the accused took advantage of the girl’s presence alone with him in the elevator upon her return from school, and he opened a conversation with her, tried to caress her, and went as far as placing his hand on the elevator door to prevent her from leaving, then he followed her after she left, and asked her to accompany him towards the exit of a staircase door. The emergency, where there were no surveillance cameras, would have offended her modesty, but she escaped it and informed her mother of what had happened.

The child’s mother stated in the arrest report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations that she was in her apartment when her daughter came in a state of fear and panic, pointing out that her daughter told her that the accused had gone up with her from the ground floor, and when they reached the first floor, where her apartment was located, he tried to prevent her from leaving, so she pushed him. She headed towards the apartment, but he did not stop his attempts, and he followed her and asked her to accompany him towards the stairs, which doubled her fear, and she started running into the apartment.

The mother said that she went directly to the security guard’s room, told him what happened, checked with him the cameras, and saw the accused following the victim in the corridor of the first floor, to find out the identity of the accused, then she informed the police, but she waived her personal right and her daughter’s right to file a criminal report. Subject matter of the case.

A witness from Dubai Police stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that immediately after receiving a report from the victim’s mother, he moved to the building that witnessed the incident, and confirmed the accuracy of the report when he reviewed the surveillance cameras.

He added that by arresting the accused and questioning him about the incident, he admitted that he lived in the same building, and that he saw the child returning from school in her school uniform, and he took the elevator with her, and tried to fondle her inside, then he blocked her way by trying to close the elevator with his hand, but she was able to push it and get out, but he chased her and tried to lure her. To a place not covered by surveillance cameras.

The witness confirmed that the accused showed the child three times in the diagnostic queue and that she recognized him.

When the accused was questioned in the police evidence report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he denied the charge against him, despite it being documented on cameras, and decided that all he did was talk to the child about her school stage.

After examining the case, the court was satisfied with the evidence, the testimony of the informant and the victim, and his confession before a member of the Dubai Police, and ruled that he be imprisoned for a month and deported from the state. The accused appealed before the Court of Appeal, and the Public Prosecution also appealed, but it rejected both appeals and upheld the initial ruling.

