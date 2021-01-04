In Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, in times of trouble, women will get help just by pressing a button. The special thing is that mobile will not have to be raised for this. These panic buttons will be installed on major roads and squares of the city.These panic buttons are being installed at major intersections and roads in the city under the Save City project of the Smart City Scheme. On pressing these, the photo of the victim will reach the police.

Pillars will have panic buttons

Lucknow Commissionerate Police is also supporting this scheme. According to the engineers associated with the scheme, the survey of the agency concerned to install the panic button is almost complete. According to police, there will be panic buttons on the pillars on major roads with pink toilet and pink booths present at the intersections of the city.

Cameras will be installed

Artificial intelligence cameras will be installed at all marked locations first. According to agency engineers, the locations fixed for panic buttons and cameras include the areas of Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar and Alambagh. The cameras will be mounted on high mask light poles, while panic buttons will be placed near the pink toilet and pink booth. All panic buttons and cameras will be connected to the police head quarters and the offices of the Smart City Scheme.

The DPR of the scheme has been prepared. The concerned agency has completed the survey to install panic buttons and cameras. The facility will start soon. Ajay Dwivedi, Municipal Commissioner



This will help

The camera will capture the photo of the victim as soon as the need is pushed on the panic button. This photo will reach the police head quarters. From there, information will immediately reach the nearby police booth and help.