Cameras, microphones or assembly tables. These are the weapons of a group of young people refugee on Greece that, with the help of an NGO, seek to defend women’s rights with films and podcasts.

Arrivals from Syria, Afghanistan, Iran or Congo, women like Ataa, Fatemeh, Elie and Sude “fight to rebuild their lives as they want,” explains Amie Williams, coordinator in Greece for the NGO GlobalGirl Media, which trains these young women in journalism techniques.

“Until now, these young women did not necessarily know what gender equality was “says this American filmmaker.

“But without knowing it, they were very strong and feminist. They left their family, their patriarchal societies, traveled and faced numerous trials alone,” he adds.

Syrian Ataa Brimo she was forced to partner at age 14 with a man nine years older and a year later she became a mother.

Two refugee women edit a video as part of a documentary on women’s rights, at the Athens, Greece office of the NGO GlobalGirl Media. Photo: AFP

The look of the girls forced to marry

Now 30, and separated from her family in Germany for two years, this Syrian refugee showed her painful experience in a short documentary that constitutes a complete approach to the expanded reality of child marriage.

The film, entitled “Little Mother”, was selected for the Thessaloniki documentary festival at the end of June.

“I was lucky to meet a good man”, but “I was not prepared to be a mother so young, I did not understand what was happening to me,” this young woman who is preparing to be a filmmaker explains to AFP.

“Since I came to Europe, I matured. Now I know that a woman can dissociate herself from her traditions, follow her life and her passion, like the one I have for video,” continues Ataa, born in Aleppo.

“All these young women have learned to film, edit, interview and have been paid for their work,” explains Amie Williams.

Femicides and decades of silence

Some of his productions will be presented at the forum on equality between men and women organized by the United Nations in Paris from June 30.

GlobalGirl Media wants to “allow them to rebuild themselves by filming their stories or those of other women involved in the gender equality“, he adds.



Greek women and refugees from Asia and Africa participate in the production of a documentary on women’s rights, this Monday in Athens. Photo: AFP

During their training, in interviews with Greek youth and militants, they discovered that their problems were not so different from those of their host society, where issues such as violence against women and femicides recently gained notoriety after decades of silence.

Fatemeh Jafari, a 25-year-old Afghan, “was not aware of the difficulties of Greek women.”

“During the interviews, we discussed at length about the need to support each other among women, because we went through similar experiences,” she says.

Now, Fatemeh feels capable “of claiming certain rights”, such as the possibility of exercising the profession she wants, or of “feeling free to move alone,” she tells AFP.



Testimonies of oppression and gender violence, in the filming of a documentary that seeks to raise awareness about equality between men and women, in Athens, Greece. Photo: AFP

The story of an Olympic champion

Elie and Sude Fazlolah, two Iranian sisters aged 30 and 38, were especially moved by the interview with Sofia Bekatorou, the Olympic sailing champion who sparked the Greek #MeToo movement.

Sude learned “a lot” from this athlete, that publicly denounced the sexual assault suffered at the age of 21 by a senior official of the Greek Sailing Federation.

“You don’t have to be afraid to speak up or ashamed to report inappropriate behavior from a man, but above all you have to be kind and support yourself among women,” she says.

The two sisters lived in the unsanitary camp of Moria, on the island of Lesbos, until it caught fire in September 2020. For several days they wandered until they were welcomed in the camp of Elaionas, near Athens.



The coordinator of the documentary project for gender equality, Amie Williams, with refugee women in Greece. Photo: AFP

“As women, dangers are everywhere, and in the fields, this feeling is even more present. You are afraid to go to the bathroom, to walk alone at night,” explains Elie.

For Adriana Theochari, project manager, “it is necessary create a space for communication between Greek and refugee women“.

“Among them, without the presence of men, they feel safe and can express themselves without restriction, cry without shame”, which facilitates their “integration” and “understanding”, she says.

“After all, we are all women, whatever our backgrounds and origins, we often understand each other without speaking the same language,” she continues.

“Together, we feel stronger, more capable of facing the inequalities and discrimination that exist in all societies,” he concludes.

Source: AFP

CB