D.he chief cameraman of “Das Boot” needs patience in his dispute over an adequate financial share in the success of the classic film. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) overturned a judgment of the Higher Regional Court (OLG) Munich from 2017 on Thursday. The reason for this is that systematic errors were made in the complicated calculation of the possible claims, as the presiding judge Thomas Koch explained when the verdict was pronounced in Karlsruhe. It must be renegotiated (Az. I ZR 9/18).

The film, produced in the early eighties, grossed many millions of euros. Cinematographer Jost Vacano (87) received the equivalent of around 100,000 euros for his work. The so-called fairness paragraph has existed in copyright law since 2002. It provides for additional remuneration if the agreed consideration and the subsequent income are noticeably disproportionate. On this basis, Vacano has been fighting for more money for more than a decade.

The lawsuit, which it was now about, is directed against the production company Bavaria Film, Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) and the video exploiter. The OLG had awarded Vacano a total of around 438,000 euros plus 150,000 euros in interest. In parallel proceedings in Stuttgart, Vacano is suing the other eight ARD broadcasters that have broadcast “Das Boot” many times.