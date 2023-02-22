Home page World

Lottery king Chico likes to live big and makes no secret of it. Accompanied by a camera team, the man from Dortmund reveals how much of his million dollar prize is really left.

Dortmund – Kürsat Y. (42) is Germany’s best-known lottery millionaire: the former steel worker from Dortmund has won almost ten million. In the last few months he has squandered the money in a big way – and not only made friends with it. The newly minted multi-millionaire, known by his nickname Chico, has spent his winnings on outrageously expensive sports cars, luxury watches and designer clothes. Many assume that Chico will not end well if he continues like this.

The 42-year-old from North Rhine-Westphalia doesn’t want to let it get that far. Accompanied by a camera team, he seeks advice from a financial expert. In the new Stern report “Suddenly rich – the new life of lottery king Chico”, the Dortmunder reveals his finances: In just three months he squandered an incredible sum.

The camera team accompanies the lottery millionaire Chico to the tax consultant

Chico and tax consultant Stilianos Brusenbach take stock. It’s something to be proud of: a Ferrari 488 Pista for 750,000 euros, a Porsche Turbo S2 for 300,000 euros – his “everyday car” – and watches and diamonds with a total value of 500,000 euros. Financial expert Brusenbach finds these investments “really great”. Due to the currently high inflation, it was a good decision to spend some of the money: “If you just left money, you would have lost half your money after nine years.”

In addition, the 42-year-old has settled plenty of debts from the past. And let his family share in his lottery win: he gave his brother a Ferrari and his father a Mercedes. He lent money to people who had supported him financially in the past: “If you were there for me in my bad times, I will be there for the rest of my life,” says Chico.

Lottery King Chico: There is only so much left of his winnings

Life in luxury has its price: the tax consultant reports that there are still around six million of his profit left. Means that in just three months he has already smashed four million euros on the head. But that’s over now: Chico wants to invest the remaining money wisely. For this, Brusenbach advises him to invest in real estate and also to invest money in stocks.

After the Dortmund native has just made a name for himself on social media in recent months, the financial expert also suggests that he should start a company. “Chico has positioned itself as a brand – quite consciously. He can earn money with that.”