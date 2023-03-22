Camera, Meloni on drought: “I’m not Moses”

A few hours ago, in replying to the Chamber, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a controversial exchange with VerdiSi deputy Angelo Bonelli (VerdiSi) on the issue of drought.

In his speech, Bonelli had shown the stones of the Adige, now dried up. Meloni replied: “I assume you don’t want to say that in five months I have dried up the Adige. Because… not even Moses. I am not Moses, dear Bonelli, thank you for recognizing these powers in me, but I don’t have them,” concluded the premier.