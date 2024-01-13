Restaurant and House services at the new ServCo company

The Chamber's services all end up in ServCo, the new company that will be born shortly “by will of the Melonian police commissioner Paolo Trancassini”, writes Il Fatto Quotidiano. According to the newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio, the company “will ensure fabulous salaries with a mouth-watering emolument, estimated at no less than 130 thousand euros. And then there will also be a sole director, plus attached staff: in short, just to start the machine it will be necessary for the public coffers to release 580 thousand euros”.

But according to Il Fatto Quotidiano it is taken into account “that the numbers will not add up: at least 400 thousand euros will have to be set aside to cover the risks of the operation as strongly recommended by whoever was in charge of the feasibility study”. 400 hires would be expected for a company that will take care of all restaurant and other services. But according to Il Fatto, “the Chamber did not feel the need to ask for comfort from the State Attorney's Office or the Court of Auditors. Nor to proceed with preventive due diligence: the E&Y analysis has recommended that the internalization of 345 porters, catering, cleaning and other service workers who currently work for external companies “will generate savings of 1.3 million”.

