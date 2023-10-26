A serious car crash in Tilburg caused great havoc on Thursday morning, with only a close ending for bystanders. This can be seen on camera images taken at a cafeteria in the street. A filmed cyclist was able to turn just seconds before the car came into view, and a traffic controller steps off the cycle path just in time.
Matthijs Keim
26-10-23
26-10-23, 21:41
