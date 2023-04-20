Chamber, President Fontana greets the students of the Vittorio Bachelet Institute but makes a fool of himself

Bad impression for the president of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana. At the opening of work on the Pnrr decree, the Northern League greeted the students present. However, when it came to naming the Vittorio Bachelet technical institute in Ferrara, he mispronounced the surname of the famous jurist and vice-president of the Superior Council of the Judiciary, assassinated in 1980 by the Red Brigades.