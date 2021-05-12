The offer of collaboration of the former mayor of Murcia to López Miras surprises in the critical sector of the Popular Party, with which he is also related Miguel Ángel Cámara. / EFE MANUEL BUITRAGO Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 02:40



In some areas of the PP, the meeting with a table and tablecloth that Miguel Ángel Cámara had with President López Miras and his right arm José Miguel Luengo has caused perplexity. At lunch, an occasion given for his birthday, the former mayor of Murcia was willing to support and collaborate with the party, according to sources from the dir