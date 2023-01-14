A camera crew from broadcaster PowNed that reported on the climate protests near the German lignite village of Lützerath was attacked on Saturday afternoon. This is evident from images posted on social media shared by a journalist from the Swiss newspaper New Zurich Zeitung. Director of broadcasting Dominique Weesie says to NOS that he will report the action.

The footage shows someone touching the camera crew’s equipment, such as the camera itself, and then kicking at the cameraman and reporter. Next to it is someone with an Antifa flag, the international left-wing movement that fights fascism. According to director Weesie, the cameraman and reporter in question are unharmed and were able to complete the report. However, there would be damage to the camera.

The German Journalists’ Union DVJ shares the video on Twitter and condemns the action against the Dutch journalists. “Free reporting of Lützerath is essential and must be guaranteed. Attacking or interfering with media personnel is not a trivial offense.”

Lignite mine

The original inhabitants of Lützerath, a village near the Dutch border, have long since left, because the village has to be demolished to expand the adjacent lignite mine. To prevent this, hundreds of climate activists have entrenched themselves in the village.

This Saturday, thousands of demonstrators went to Lützerath to reinforce the action. Among them was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The police started evacuating the village this week and take into account that the operation could take weeks.