If you already use your cell phone as a photo and video camera, suddenly for travel it’s better to take an accessory like the Mobile Filmmaker Cage, from Moment. To stabilize the image, a tripod is a good thing, but if you want more of a “handheld” style image, like in the cinema, using this “frame” makes it a lot easier to carry and move – and if it’s a recent iPhone, even has a MagSafe (contactless charger) right in the center.

With multiple connection points, the user can attach a microphone, a light kit and keep cables hidden inside its aluminum frame. Price: $110. Time to impress friends…

(Note published in issue 1271 of Dinheiro Magazine)