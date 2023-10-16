Camels suddenly appear in the middle of the road

Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

In Salzburg, drivers suddenly encountered eight camels on the road in the middle of the night. The police contacted you with a statement about the incident.

Hallein – Drivers in the municipality of Hallein near the city of Salzbrug in Austria are unlikely to forget this sight in a hurry: On the night of Monday, a total of eight camels walked on the road out of nowhere. The reason for the animals’ migration was a power outage in a circus, as it later turned out.

Camels suddenly walked on the road near Salzburg on Monday night

According to police, the unusual incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on Halleiner Landesstraße. The camels were walking freely on the street and were apparently heading in the direction of the local train station. However, they did not remain undiscovered for long. Within fifteen minutes, the owners found their animals on the street and stopped them, police said. With the help of the officials, all eight camels were then brought back to their home: a circus area in Hallein.

According to police, the reason for the animals’ escape was apparently a power outage on the circus grounds. This enabled the camels to escape from their enclosure and run onto the country road. The incident ended lightly. No one was injured in the incident and, according to police, there was no property damage.

The use of “runaway camels” by the Salzburg police causes enthusiasm

In any case, the incident caused amusement on social networks. The Salzburg police also posted the operation of “runaway camels at Hallein train station” on their Facebook page. “When you come out of the bar and see a camel,” someone laughed under the post. “I can’t do it anymore, thank you, my day is saved,” said another, happy about the oddity.

Incidents with wild animals should not be underestimated. Just in September, a rhino attacked a zookeeper in a Salzburg zoo. The 33-year-old was fatally injured in the incident. (nz)