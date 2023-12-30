The city of Hatta presents a charming picture that includes a rich history and ancient culture in the shadow of its picturesque mountains and the beauty of its nature. The view of its people at sunrise as they head to the camel farms high in its mountains reflects the identity of the city and is an integral part of the threads of life of the tribes that live in it.

Camel breeding remains a traditional art that is deeply rooted in the lives of the people of Hatta, as its ancient history extends in the unique mountainous environment, and the visual beauty of the scenes of camels roaming between the peaks of its magnificent mountains is not the only aspect, but it also represents a living expression of adherence to heritage values ​​and loyalty to deep roots.

What is remarkable is that young men and women carry this heritage with all care and care, as they raise camels with their own hands. This interest on their part reflects a lively interaction with the heritage, and highlights the continuity of connection with values ​​and traditions, which promotes a sustainable transformation of Hatta’s heritage in the heart of the present.

Citizen Ahmed Muhammad Saeed Al-Hashimi Al-Badwawi, a resident of Hatta, talks about the role of camels in the lives of the residents of Hatta on the edge of his camel estate, and says: “The history of camels in the city of Hatta goes back to our ancestors, who tell a wonderful story about using them as a vital means of transportation and traveling, as well as for transporting goods.” Between cities, as caravans used to leave from the city to the Emirate of Dubai on a journey lasting eight days, so camels were the companions on these long journeys.

He added, “The past was inextricably linked to caring for camels and adopting them as a means of transportation and a source of income, and to agriculture as part of the lifestyle. Despite my lack of personal experience during that period, I feel the importance of preserving this heritage and passing it on to my children. This commitment stems from the love of preserving the historical spirit of the city and its deep roots in its strong heritage, so that it remains alive and eternal in the hearts of our children.”

Al-Badwawi’s father was a farmer, but he decided to switch to raising camels, despite the fact that there is no urgent need for them at the present time, as it was in the past, when they were used for transportation and many daily needs. He pointed out that his decision came from his strong desire to preserve A map of the city and its historical evidence, as a contribution to linking the past with the present.

Despite the high cost of raising and caring for camels, he enjoys reviving this heritage and feels satisfied with contributing to its continuity, as he taught his young son and daughter how to care for and take care of camels until they became very attached to them, and after their work hours they go to the camels in the afternoon to care for them with love. And interest, which reflects pride and deep connection to the heritage of their city. Away from the pressures of life, the value of the time that the Bedouin spends with his family is evident in his private camel estate high in the mountains of Hatta, where they find peace and tranquility that saves them from the hustle and bustle of daily life. The quiet isolation near the camels adds a special character to these moments, as the family is in harmony with an environment accustomed to appreciating nature and the splendor of heritage, as the family’s proximity to camels increases the emotional connection between them.

He noted that a child who grows up surrounded by love for camels and visits them periodically gains a unique influence on the formation of his personality. He is rooted in his heritage in a unique way and is filled with the spirit of the deep connection between humans and animals. He displays intelligence, a balanced way of speaking, patience and acumen in understanding the details of nature and the cultural heritage that he carries with him. This is evident in his development of environmental awareness and the formation of strong ties with the heritage and surrounding environment.

He pointed out that the city of Hatta produces excellent breeds of camels, which arouses the interest of people participating in camel racing, who buy their young, which are called “virgin or young,” and train them to participate in the tracks designated for them, pointing out that his clients confirm the quality of camels of these breeds. , where the firstborn or qa'ud purchased from Hatta proves its presence in the fields, which makes them care about its mother camels, with the aim of their need to continue buying from the same breed.

• The visual beauty of the scenes of camels wandering between the mountains is a living expression of adherence to heritage values ​​and loyalty to the roots.

• The interest of young men and women in camel breeding reflects a lively interaction with heritage, and highlights the continuity of connection with values ​​and traditions.