It seems that Camelot Unchained finally have a exit periodalthough still not very precise, which would suggest an actual launch of the MMORPG now lost in the mists of vaporware, considering that they have passed 11 years since the closing of the Kickstarter campaign: the title will arrive in 2025.
The news came recently from City State Entertainment, the development team, which changed its name to UnchainedEntertainmentperhaps also to underline the importance of the upcoming title, which could finally find its definitive version after the alpha and the various test sessions.
The development team received a substantial investment by A16Z Games, Island Capita and The Lauder Family, which gave an important push to the works and led Unchained Entertainment to finally announce the launch period of the game.
A very long wait
Camelot Unchained was announced way back in February 2013 and reached its goal on Kickstarter a few months later, with 2.2 million dollars collected through crowdfunding, then from there began a very long development path between the various playable phases of the title which, until now, has never reached version 1.0 itself.
This should finally arrive next year, in 2025. Before this period, however, we should be able to see at least the PvE cooperative multiplayer spinoff focused on the same world, that is Final Stand: Ragnarokwhich is expected to relaunch next month in Early Access.
Camelot Unchained is an MMO RPG with a “Breton” fantasy setting led by Mark Jacobs, veteran of Mythic Entertainment and author of Dark Age of Camelotwhich the new title is strongly inspired by.
#Camelot #Unchained #finally #release #date #years #Kickstarter
Leave a Reply