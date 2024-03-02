It seems that Camelot Unchained finally have a exit periodalthough still not very precise, which would suggest an actual launch of the MMORPG now lost in the mists of vaporware, considering that they have passed 11 years since the closing of the Kickstarter campaign: the title will arrive in 2025.

The news came recently from City State Entertainment, the development team, which changed its name to UnchainedEntertainmentperhaps also to underline the importance of the upcoming title, which could finally find its definitive version after the alpha and the various test sessions.

The development team received a substantial investment by A16Z Games, Island Capita and The Lauder Family, which gave an important push to the works and led Unchained Entertainment to finally announce the launch period of the game.