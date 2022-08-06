PM M Saturday, August 6, 2022, 10:47



The summer cycle of San Pedro del Pinatar, Sal de Música, will host five shows from August 10 to 14. The Fairgrounds will be dressed in techno-rumba on the 10th to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Camela duo and on the 11th, in flamenco with the charismatic María Peláe. On the night of the 12th, the singer Pastora Soler will tour part of her repertoire; on the 13th, Los Morancos will make people laugh with ‘Todo por la Matria’, and on the 14th, the Biscayan band Shinova will arrive with their latest successful tour ‘La Buena Sufortunate’. There are exclusive discounts available on the oferplan.laverdad.es platform.