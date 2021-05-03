In the 70s and 80s we did not have algorithms that would recommend us the ideal songs for every occasion, but We could always turn to the cassette racks at the gas stations. In those revolving cabinets, some mysterious selector established the frontiers of popular music, which often they had nothing to do with what the critics were praising, nor with what was playing on radio and television. We could say that through the gas station tapes an alternative history of Spanish music is traced, if it were not because, in reality, the alternative is the other: these were the songs that families listened to over and over again during the long trips in a utility vehicle through that Spain with few highways, those that were embedded in our memory and configured something similar to a national identity. Artists like Rosalía and C. Tangana are there today, vindicating Los Chunguitos and Los Chichos, after searching our collective unconscious.

“Even though it is associated with vulgarity, bad taste and the lack of style and class, this is the music that has forged the identity and the imaginary of Spanish popular culture”, summarizes the Murcian artist Juan Sánchez Porta, who focuses his project Oro Jondo in baroque and overloaded visions of the less elitist culture. How Oro Jondo has signed ‘Give me more gasoline’, a volume recently published by Libros Cúpula in which he reviews, through words and plastic work, more than a hundred of the singers that we used to find in those music fountains. The route runs from El Fary to Chimo Bayo, from Marifé de Triana to Coyote Dax, from Porrina de Badajoz to Rebeca.

What would be, in your opinion, the three kings? «The gas station is an Olympus in which a multitude of gods live, or lived. Choosing only three is difficult, but if I have to do it, I’ll stick with the following. Camela, who marked a before and after as creators of techno-rumba, the king genre of gas station music. Los Chichos, who with Los Chunguitos were the perpetuators of the Vallecana rumba, a style that coincided with the Madrid Movida in space and time: they portray in their songs something much more real on a social level than what appeared in the media, which at all costs wanted to implant an avant-garde and modern image. And finally, Junco: his music mixes the rumba vallecana with synthesizers that teleport you to Miami in the 80s. Pure magic! ».

Some of those figures today have the recognition they always deserved, but others have been forever linked to a certain idea of ​​underdevelopment, of series B, of music that can only be defended from distance and irony. Juan Sánchez Porta rejects this somewhat snobbish approach (“for me, sincerity and irony go hand in hand, they are not opposed”) and spares no praise: “Under the label of gas station music there are some very cool, super-genuine proposals, with a mix of incredible styles. For example, El Fary’s version of ‘La False Coin’ by tecno-copla, the dance remix of ‘El parque de María Luisa’ by Marujita Díaz or Rocío Jurado’s repertoire, which has jewel songs ». Of ‘the greatest’ Juan also highlights his ability to deal with risky subjects “through exquisite metaphors”, as in his ode to female masturbation ‘Loves alone’.

In this world of posturing, what does gas station music teach us? “That no one should be judged by their tastes,” Juan concludes. The term ‘gas station music’ it is often used to condescendingly discredit an artist or a musical genre, or its audience, and that is classist. It is necessary to stop separating the culture in high or low. Good taste is a social construct to exclude those who have not had access to a certain academic training or a certain cultural capital ».

Let’s review, between nostalgia and rediscovery, a long dozen names representative of this world.

Camela: God save the kings



How could they not appear! The other artists in this selection may be more or less contingent, but Camela are necessary, essential in any analysis of gas station music. The trio, now a duo, managed to become a mass phenomenon without record or media support, based on effort and undeniable refrains. “They have become a living legend,” says Juan Sánchez Porta.

Manolo Escobar: long live wine, women and Spain



He is the always smiling patriarch of “verbenero patriotism” through choreable hits such as ‘Long live wine and women’, ‘And long live Spain’ (composed, actually, by a Belgian), ‘My car’ or ‘Porompompero’. There were parents who did not seem to hear anything else. “He blatantly played it in the 60s, although at that time pop and yeyé music burst into Spain”, remembers Juan Sánchez Porta.

The Gypsy Prince: ghetto and brillibrilli



He was the great chameleon of Spanish song, which was equally adapted to rumba or disco music that dared to cover Elvis’s ‘In The Ghetto’ in an uninhibited simulacrum of English. “I had a charisma and a personality that made the stage seem too small for him. If we add to this the flared jacket suits with little glitter details, we have the perfect combination.

El Fary: in the taxi and in the rear view mirror



He succeeded late, after 30, and that allowed him to leave the taxi and the other trades with which he financed the cassettes that he sold on the Rastro. His repertoire encompassed from ‘The handsome bull’ to ‘La mandanga’, the one about “give me chocolate that makes me feel good”, or the ‘Patrolling the city’ of ‘Torrente’. Sánchez Porta recalls that the Carrofary was marketed, a figure to hang from the rear-view mirror.

Rocío Jurado: the off-road artist



It deserved the nickname of ‘The greatest’ and it is true that it swept both national television (the only one there was) and gas station displays. She could embroider the copla and flamenco, but she also knew how to bet on a sometimes groundbreaking modernity, which ended up turning her into “a very representative figure of feminism, women’s freedom and LGTB rights,” praises the author.

Nino Bravo: the Mediterranean roaring voice



His portentous, Mediterranean booming voice enlivened millions of car trips before being imitated millions of times in karaoke. His death in a traffic accident in 1973, on a highway in Cuenca, shocked the country, but the cassettes of his songs continued to sound relentlessly throughout that decade and they left behind a generation full of girls named Noelia.

Los Chichos and Los Chunguitos: whose was this?



Both groups dispute the paternity of the rumba vallecana and they seem forever doomed to people ascribing one another’s songs to one another. They appear in a row in ‘Give me more gasoline’ and here we are going to put them together, without further ado. For a long time they were looked down upon, despite such obvious hymns as ‘I want to be free’ or ‘They are illusions’ (Chichos) and ‘Give me poison’ or ‘I’m staying with you’ (Chunguitos).

Junco: the marginalized gypsy ballad



Was there a gas station display without Junco tapes? Ricardo Gabarre Clavería is one of the idols of the gypsy ballad, an immensely popular genre outside the industry: his cassette sales (like those of Manzanita, Parrita or Chiquetete, his style colleagues) were substantial and they are not usually reflected fairly in the stories of Spanish music.

Rumba Tres: limousines and bras



Few styles produce an effect of euphoria as immediate and intense as the Catalan rumba. Ensembles such as Los Amaya, Bordon 4 or Rumba Tres invited clapping during car trips. Of the latter, Sánchez Porta says: «They were authentic ‘rockstar’ who They came by limousine to their concerts, the fans threw bras at them and they were about to stay in Miami ».

Azuquita: make way for rumbakalao!



Techno-rumba is a universe where you can lose yourself for the rest of your life, with artists like Tijeritas, Calaítos, Kayma, Chalay or Ríos de Gloria, but before all that Azuquita was already there with his rumbakalao, a tasty and innovative synthesis of gas station genres that can give many lessons to more pedantic fusions. Apart from ‘Rumbakalao’, the song, swept the next version of the list, Chimo Bayo.

Chimo Bayo: «Hu-ha!»



Suddenly, a guy who seemed to come from a dystopian future with Motocross clothing, sunglasses with lights attached and a cap with the Russian initials of the USSR He appeared surrounded by gogós and smoke shouting ‘hu-ha!’ ”, describes Juan Sánchez Porta. Joaquín Isidoro Bayo, the ambassador of the ‘bakalao route’ in our world, represents the most extreme facet of gas station music.

Sonia and Selena: dance the night away



Beyond cassettes and the transition to CD, gas station music It is a culture that permeates our songs of the summer. And there we have to talk about Sonia Madoc and Selena Leo. “You tell someone ‘tell me a song of the summer’ and, if that person is respectable, they will tell you ‘I want to dance’”, summarizes Sánchez Porta, who defends the duo’s hit as “the best of all the songs of the summer ».

María Jesús … and her accordion, of course



In a way, it is an anomaly in this selection, and in fact it was already then, in the early 80s, when it swept away its version of a song (the ‘duck dance’) composed by a Swiss in the 50s. She transformed it into ‘The Dance of the Birds’ and her performance became ubiquitous. Even today there are many people who can reproduce the mandatory dance without much problem.