Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

On Friday morning, the new camel racing season will kick off at Al Marmoum Racecourse, which is affiliated with the Dubai Camel Racing Club. The season is expected to witness strong competition between elite camels from various emirates of the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. This heritage sporting event comes amidst the interest of camel racing fans and enthusiasts.

For its part, the Dubai Camel Racing Club announced the completion of preparations for the launch of the new season, confirming the readiness of all facilities and services to receive participants and fans.

Ali Saeed Bin Saroud, Executive Director of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, said: “We have completed all the necessary preparations to ensure the success of the new season, as the Al Marmoum racecourse and all the racecourses affiliated with the Dubai Camel Racing Club (Al Hebab, Al Tay, Dastour and Saif Al Arab) have been equipped with the latest technologies, while providing all means of comfort for participants and visitors, including residents and foreign tourists.”

He added: “We focused our attention on developing the club’s infrastructure, making many reforms, and introducing many facilities that help prepare the place to provide a distinguished experience for participants and the public alike. We also updated all the smart systems that we have relied on over the past years, in order to ensure that the races run with high efficiency and complete fairness.”

The Executive Director of the Dubai Camel Racing Club promised all fans and lovers of this traditional sport to provide an exceptional season in all aspects.

The camel racing season will continue in Al Marmoum and other sub-fields of the Dubai Camel Racing Club until the end of March 2025, including many rounds and competitions for different age groups with valuable prizes for the winners.