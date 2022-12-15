Camel flu, health authorities on alert: “More lethal than Covid-19”

After Covid-19, another flu of the Coronavirus family terrorizes the planet. We go from the bat nightmare of 2020 to the fear of camels. The new infection, in fact, is transmitted to humans by the camel or by another infected person. According to experts it comes to be, in the most serious cases, more lethal than Covid.

However, in Europe, as throughout the West, the risk of infection is usually very low. But the many travelers who visited Qatar for the 2022 World Cup worry the health authorities.

Britain’s Health Security Agency has alerted doctors across the UK that football fans returning from Qatar could be carrying Middle East respiratory syndrome, commonly known as MERS.

Mers or “camel flu” is a rare but serious respiratory disease that can affect travelers to Middle Eastern countries. It is spread through close contact with camels carrying the virus or an infected person, or by consuming raw camel meat or unpasteurized camel milk.

There is currently no vaccine available. Camel flu can lead to a serious illness that initially manifests with typical flu symptoms, which can worsen with difficulty breathing and diarrhea.

More serious than Covid-19

Like Covid, Mers is caused by a Coronavirus. However, unlike the former, Mers does not spread easily and only 2,500 cases have been identified since 2012, as the virus replicates in the lower respiratory tract.

However it is much more deadly than Covid-19. It has so far killed 35 percent of patients, causing severe respiratory failure requiring mechanical ventilation and admission to an intensive care unit.

First reported as a new human pathogen from Saudi Arabia in 2012, it is the deadliest of the three zoonotic coronaviruses (i.e. MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2) that have caused human outbreaks: of 2,600 people reported with laboratory-confirmed Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), there were 894 deaths (fatality rate of 34 percent).

While most of the infections have occurred in the Middle East, eight countries in Europe have also reported confirmed infections, all with travel links to the Arabian Peninsula. In recent years, however, the scene has been occupied by the epidemics of the Ebola, Zika and COVID-19 viruses, letting the camel flu slip into the background.

The camel beauty contest

On The Lancet, Saudi doctor Esam Azhar signs an article warning about the dangerous coincidence of sporting events and festivals that are taking place during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. According to Azhar, in the country at the same time as the international football competition A camel beauty contest is also reportedly being held at the Camel Mazayen Club, an event that has attracted thousands of people to Qatar.

In May 2022, Qatari authorities reported two cases of MERS to WHO, one of whom died shortly after contracting the virus. Both had had contact with camels and drank the raw milk of the animals.

To reduce the risk of spreading camel flu, WHO and Qatari authorities have issued a lengthy health warning message to travelers in Qatar. The “letter” warns tourists, warning them to avoid direct contact with camels and avoid consuming raw camel milk or camel meat.

However, these messages are easily overlooked in the festive and competitive atmosphere. Furthermore, contact between imported and local dromedaries participating in the parade, camel owners and participants in both events is inevitable, as is the consumption of foods popular in Qatar, which includes camel curds.