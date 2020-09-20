Bollywood veteran Prem Chopra and his famous dialogue ‘Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra’, both of them remember the fans very well. Prem Chopra ruled Hindi cinema for many decades but becoming a hero and not a villain. He played the characters of Villain in his career so well that in real life people started considering him as a true villain. Prem Chopra, born in Lahore, has also suffered the pain of partition in his life. After the partition of India, Prem Chopra’s family settled in Shimla. Prem Chopra was very fast in reading and writing, so his father wanted him to become an IAS officer later. But luck had a different view. Prem Chopra’s father had a government job, due to which he used to transfer. Due to the transfer of his father to Punjab, Prem Chopra enrolled in the Punjab University, where he participated in the drama of the college and from here he got the taste of acting.

Prem Chopra started his career in the year 1960 with the film ‘Gud Gud Ke Na Dekh’. However, this film did not get any special support for Prem Chopra’s career, after which he started working in Punjabi films. Prem Chopra did many Punjabi films and made his name in the industry. At the same time, in Bollywood, Prem Chopra made ‘Shaheed’, ‘Hum Hindustani’, ‘Who was she?’, ‘Beast’, ‘Mera Saaya’, ‘Prem Pujari’, ‘Poorva’ and Paschim ‘,’ Kite Kite ‘,’ Do ‘ Worked in many more brilliant films like ‘Unintentional’, ‘Kala Sona’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Kranti’, ‘Phool Bane Angare’ and managed to carve out a special place in the hearts of the audience. Prem Chopra was last seen in the film ‘Line of Decent’ which was released last year i.e. in 2019.

Talk about Prem Chopra’s personal life while his wife’s name is Uma Chopra. Uma and Prem Chopra have 3 daughters Rakita, Punita and Prerna Chopra. Punita is married to singer and actor Vikas Bhalla. Rakita is married to designer Rahul Nanda and Prerna is married to Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi. His three daughters are very happy in their lives.