Female Italfutsal redemption: Grieco, Renatinha and Pomposelli win 3-1 against Finland in the second friendly match in Montesilvano

Balance and uncertainty reign supreme in Serie A Futsal. After the early defeats of both leaders, Napoli and Feldi, the slow trend continues. Came partially responds to Pescara’s success at Eboli, drawing 1-1 at home against Real San Giuseppe, missing the return to third position. Even the L84 only savors the blitz in Padua. But Cuzzolino’s 3-2 wasn’t enough, Vidal’s own goal sanctioned the 3-3 against Petrarca. At the end party for Ciampino and 360GG Monastir. The capitolini are corsairs 9-3 on the island and condemn the City of Melilli to the arithmetic relegation, the Sardinians win 5-3 the direct clash with the Nuova Comauto Pistoia, back in the race for salvation.

The summary — These are the results of the 24th day of Serie A New Energy: Feldi Eboli-Futsal Pescara 4-6, Italservice Pesaro-Meta 1-2, Sandro Abate Avellino-Naples Fusal 6-4, City of Melilli-Ciampino Aniene 3-9, 360GG Monasti-Nuova Comauto Pistoia 5-3, Petrarca-L84 3-3, Came Dosson-Real San Giuseppe 1-1, Olimpus Rona-Fortitudo Pomezia 19-3 (at 20.45, Sky Sport). Ranking: Naples Futsal and Feldi Eboli 49, Futsal Pescara 46, Came Dosson 45, Olimpus Rome* 44, Sandro Abate Avellino 43, L84 38, Real San Giuseppe** 34, Meta Catania 32, Ciampino Aniene 31, Italservice Pesaro 26, Fortitudo Pomezia and Petrarca 25, 360GG Monastir 23, Nuova Comauto Pistoia 14**, City of Melilli 4. *3 penalty points, *1 penalty point. See also The coach of the national team of Ukraine reacted to the defeat from Russia at the European Futsal Championship

Italfutsal for women — After the lackluster 0-0 draw in the first friendly match, Francesca Salvatore’s national team prevailed 3-1 in Montesilvano against Finland. In front of more than a thousand people who flocked to the PalaRoma, Renatinha rehearses that goal that Grieco finds, well primed by Pomposelli. The 2-0 is a masterpiece by Renatinha. Who with a delicious lob takes Sandtrom out of the posts. Four minutes from the interval, Pomposelli drops the trio. By Malkki the net of the Scandinavian flag. “An Italy with two faces”. Words from Francesca Salvatore: “I’m not satisfied with the first result, I’m not surprised by the good performance in the second friendly, a convincing first half, we’re back to being the team we knew”.

ITALY-FINLAND 3-1 (3-0 pts)

ITALY: Sestari, Borges, Belli, Vanelli, Boutimah, Pomposelli, Coppari, Grieco, Renatinha, Dibiase, Lorrai, Bovo, Ferrara, De Siena. Coach Salvatore. FINLAND: Sandstrom, Lind, Malkki, Jokisalo, Mantyla, Luotonen, Ylikraka, Juntikka, Rautio, Hannula, Ropanen, Lauremaa, Viren, Herranen. Coach Laitinen See also Serie A men: Napoli and Olimpus from 4 out of 4. Italy women, Euro 2023 fades

SCORERS: 6’08” pt Grieco (I), 10’43” Renatinha (I), 14’06” Pomposelli (I), 12’41” st Malkki (F)

REFEREES: Olga De Giorgi (ITA), Letizia Fabiola Macca (ITA), Letizia Puzzonia (ITA)

CHRONO: Serena De Michele (ITA)

March 19 – 00:13

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#peer #L84 #slows #Padua