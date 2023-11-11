The Monterrey Soccer Club has in its hands the possibility of taking over the general sub-leadership of the Apertura 2023 tournament classification, on the last date, they will face Club Querétaro on Matchday 17 and a draw or victory assures them second place in the board.
Fortunately for them, before reaching the Liguilla, they were able to recover another of the recent casualties, it is the extreme Jordi Cortizo who entered the call for Fernando Ortiz and will have the opportunity to be taken into account to play.
Before embarking on the trip to the city of Querétaro, the player was questioned by the media about his possible return to the fields.
After his collarbone injury, which did not require surgery since there was no fracture, he missed the duels against Xolos, América, Necaxa, Pachuca and Santos, but now he said he was happy to return to a call-up with the first team.
“I’m happy to be back, but it will be Professor Ortiz’s decision whether or not to give me minutes”
– Jordi Cortizo.
It is expected that from the outset, he will be on the substitute bench for the duel against the Gallos Blancos and will be a change option in case Fernando Ortiz decides to give him minutes in the game.
It should be noted that the duel between Monterrey and Querétaro will be at 5:00 p.m. this Saturday, November 11 at the La Corregidora Stadium.
