SC Cambuur has to do it on Friday April 21 in the away match against FC Volendam without the support of its own supporters. Supporters of the last league in the Eredivisie are not welcome in the Kras Stadium.

The triangle (Public Prosecution Service, police and the mayor) of the municipality of Edam-Volendam has decided to do this because there are no police supporters accompanying the supporters of SC Cambuur. “The reason is several misbehavior of some of the SC Cambuur supporters,” says a press release from the municipality.

,,This behavior has led to the decision of the Northern Netherlands Unit to no longer send supporter guides to away matches. As a result, there is no view of the supporters from Leeuwarden. And without a view of who the supporters are, it is not clear who is where in Volendam. This poses a security risk.”

FC Volendam has now informed Cambuur Leeuwarden of this.

