Jong PSV – VVV canceled, Eindhoven residents intervene and replace the field

Young PSV and VVV heard on Monday afternoon that their match on Monday has been cancelled. The reserves would play at home against the team from Venlo at 8 p.m., but due to abundant rainfall, the game cannot be completed now. The field was supposed to be tested three hours before the game, but it was clear early in the afternoon that it was impossible to play on.