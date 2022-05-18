Sad news for Cambuur goalkeeper Pieter Bos. The 25-year-old Frisian has to put an end to his football career with immediate effect because he is struggling with heart problems.

“At the express request of medical specialists, Pieter Bos is forced to end his top sports career with immediate effect,” Cambuur reports on his website. exercise in a safe and responsible manner.”

Bos came over from SC Heerenveen’s youth in 2016. He made his debut in the Eredivisie this season as a replacement for the injured Sonny Stevens. Bos kept a total of six matches for Cambuur, five of which were at the highest level.

Technical manager Foeke Booy is touched by the news: ,,This is mainly a personal drama for Pieter himself. To receive such news as a top athlete and at such a young age is simply terrible and it goes without saying that as a club and team we will support him wherever we can."