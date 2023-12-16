Cambuur lost on Friday for the first time in two months in the Kitchen Champion Division. Jong AZ was too strong in Leeuwarden with 2-1, but afterwards Cambuur coach Henk de Jong was mainly angry because of the misconduct of his own fans, as a result of which the match was temporarily stopped twice. “It's really too crazy for words. The club is being damaged by this,” De Jong said to ESPN.

#Cambuur #coach #Jong #furious #misconduct #fans #39A #idiots #sense39