They stated that the new device is the most effective in controlling blood sugar levels, compared to the current solutions, according to what was reported by “Sky News”, Thursday.

Scientists at the University of Cambridge revealed the details of the new device in a study published in the “New England Journal of Medicine”.

The application that supervises this device requires less input from parents.

Professor Roman Hovorka, who oversaw the development of the app, says the new device, called “CamAPS FX”, makes predictions about what is likely to happen based on past experiences.

He added that the new device will learn how much insulin a child needs per day and how it changes across different times of the day.

He explained that the device is later used to adjust insulin levels to help achieve optimal blood sugar levels, noting that unlike meal times, the new device is fully automated, so parents do not need to constantly monitor their children’s blood sugar levels.

Type 1 diabetes is a challenge for children, especially young children, because of the variance in insulin levels needed and in how each child responds to treatment.

Complicating matters is the almost unpredictability of what they eat and physical activity.

Children are at risk of dangerously low or high blood sugar levels, causing severe damage to the body and even death.

And the mechanism of the new device’s work is as follows: There is an application on smart devices that works in cooperation with a device that monitors glucose and an insulin pump, all of which work together as if it were an artificial pancreas, so that it automatically adjusts the amount of insulin it provides based on the information it has.