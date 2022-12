🇧🇷 Photo: Pixabay

The Cambridge Dictionary, one of the most prestigious of the English language in the world, changed its definitions for “woman” and “man” in its edition this year to include transgender people.

In the definition for “female”, the Cambridge University press kept the explanation “an adult female human being”, but also included the definition “an adult who lives and identifies as female, although she may have been told that she was a different sex”. when he was born”.

For “man”, one of the examples of use of the word in the dictionary now is the sentence “Mark is a trans man (= a man who was told he was female at birth)”.

“They [editores] have carefully studied patterns of use of the word woman and concluded that this definition is something learners of English should be aware of to support their understanding of how the language is used,” said Sophie White, spokeswoman for the University of Cambridge publishing house. Washington Post.

The move drew much criticism from conservative analysts. Mary Rooke, a columnist for the right-wing website the Daily Caller, wrote: “Damn truth-traitors! The Cambridge Dictionary is just the latest [dicionário a

fazer mudanças desse tipo]🇧🇷 If we don’t stop them from erasing women from history, our civilization will be [apagada]”, he stated.

Dan McLaughlin, a columnist for the National Review, wrote on Twitter that “[o livro] ‘1984’ was not to be considered a manual to be followed to the letter”, in a reference to newspeak, which in George Orwell’s novel is created to suppress freedom of expression and thought.