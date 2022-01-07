Cambodia’s Prime Minister, Hun Sen, arrives in Myanmar, this Friday (7), to meet with the leaders of the military junta, in what is the first visit by a foreign leader to the country since the coup d’état. for almost a year.

The Cambodian leader, who also holds the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), plans to stay in the country for two days to try to “deal with tensions” after the February 1, 2021 coup.

The move toppled the government led by civilian Aung San Suu Kyi and led to a crackdown on dissidents that left more than 1,400 civilians dead, while armed militias against the junta have sprung up across the territory.

There are “all the ingredients for a civil war” in Myanmar, warned Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn.

International NGOs and anti-junta activists have asked Hun Sen to renounce the visit, but he said he was willing to extend his stay if necessary.

The prime minister will meet with the head of the junta, Min Aung Hlaing, according to a statement from the Cambodian government.

The Burmese regime is under international diplomatic pressure, including from Asean, an organization often accused of indolence.

The bloc excluded Min Aung Hlaing from a summit in October after the junta refused to allow a special envoy to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi.

Advances on the ground are still few, and atrocities continue. One of the most recent episodes was the massacre of about 30 people burned on Christmas Eve. The action would have been committed by the military.

“If Hun Sen really wants to help, he must cancel this trip and instruct Asean to take strong action to resolve the country’s disastrous human rights situation,” said Amnesty International’s deputy director for Southeast Asia, Emerlynne Gil.

The junta justified the coup, alleging that there was mass fraud in the general elections won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party in November 2020. In house arrest and already sentenced to two years in prison, the 76-year-old former civil leader faces several lawsuits that could lead her to spend tens of years behind bars.

