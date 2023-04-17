MY CITY 50 AND 25 YEARS AGO

THE MOCHIS

April 17, 1973

Surveillance in the International. On the occasion of the Semana Mayor holidays, during which a strong flow of travelers moves along all the country’s roads, the Federal Highway Police checkpoint in this city received instructions to suspend permits, vacations and franchises for the staff of the 13 to the 23rd of the current month, in order to redouble surveillance on the federal highway under his responsibility. The Highway Police also received orders to maintain a 24-hour watch on the International and maintain guards.

Cambodians break communist siege. Phnom Penh. A convoy of 387 trucks managed to reach Phnom Penh, after breaking through the vital highway No. 4 that connects this capital with the port of Kompong Som, thus breaking the blockade that the communists had made days ago. The success gave rise to speculation that there will no longer be a need for the airlift to transport the petroleum product that the United States was to supply. The convoy of trucks loaded with food, salt, wood, cement, machinery and other items that are urgently needed made the route along the highway without serious incidents, under the protection of US Air Force planes.

The United States began transporting petroleum products by plane as the communist offensive intensified, which began more than two months ago and practically disrupted the main transportation routes that supply Phnom Penh, causing serious shortages of basic necessities in this capital. . The artillery emplaced by the communists on the banks of the Mekong River, had managed to prevent or delay transport by this waterway, despite strong pressure from US aircraft. The biggest shortage is oil.

The Women’s Bullfighting Club is born. The bullfighting festival has permeated the Mochitan public, and proof of this is that today a group of young ladies will meet to form the first “Peña Taurina Femenil”, which will bear the name of their favorite bullfighter, Eloy Cavazos. Carmelita Couret and Mari Gaxiola are the initiators of the new women’s bullfighting group, who, taking advantage of the upcoming visit of the sensational kid, Eloy Cavazos, will invite him to the inauguration and inauguration of the board of directors.

April 17, 1998

They concession and fence the Fuerte river. Under the complacency of the federal, state, and municipal authorities, judges, and trustees, the banks of the Fuerte River are under concession, from the La Palma ejido, Charay syndicate, to San Miguel, Ahome municipality. These sandy federal lands have been commercialized for two years by the supposed owner Vicente Picos, who charges 20 pesos per trip to the drivers of the dompes that extract the material, as well as to the locals who come to bathe on the banks of the tributary.

They make drugs to prevent breast cancer. Washington. The federal government reported that for the first time, a study shows that a drug prevents breast cancer. The National Cancer Institute said six-year studies show the drug tamoxifen cuts cancer rates by nearly half among women considered at risk for the disease. The director of the Institute, Dr. Leslie Ford, said that they are in a position to give women an alternative, and intervene before the cancer is detected.

