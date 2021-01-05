Will the ancient capital of the Khmer Empire experience its second decline? Sacked by the Siamese invaders in the 15th centurye century, then abandoned in favor of a possible “water crisis” which would have pushed the former kings of Cambodia to move their capital, the jewel of the world heritage could once again be threatened. By greed, this time.

A project bringing together a water park and a park dedicated to new technologies, a Chinatown, a high-end hotel complex 500 meters from the immense archaeological site intends to revive tourism. In theory, the site’s registration with Unesco requires compliance with certain specifications. Highlight of the spectacle which attests to the honesty of these visionaries of modern times: the reconstruction of an Angkorian canal which made the grandeur of the mysterious hydraulic city.

Land subsidence

The “Angkor, Lake of Wonders” project by the NagaCorp company, which is likely to alter the site, which is surrounded by the jungle of cheese makers, is obviously the subject of heated debate. The emotion which traverses the visitor of Angkor was already quite marred by the flow of the 5 million annual tourists – mainly Chinese – which weigh on the preservation of the site and its environment. To meet the water needs of the growing population and tourists on a spree, the authorities were already forced to tap into the water tables, thus causing soil subsidence at the site with 40 temples of Hindu and Buddhist styles. Does the drop in attendance that began in 2019, and accelerated by the Covid-19 crisis, justify the launch of such a project? Undoubtedly for the boss of NagaWorld, the gigantic casino of Phnom Penh, which hopes to glean some customers and in particular the millions of Chinese tourists who favor for the moment Macao to indulge in gambling which is still prohibited on the continent.