Cambodia Police breastfed in the middle of the shift and barked at their superiors, Cambodian women rose to resistance

The Cambodian authorities have often been criticized for interfering in women’s clothing and behavior.

Ladies rose to defend their rights this week in Cambodia when a police officer who was breastfeeding during work encountered difficulties.

The case is reported by news agencies and a Cambodian newspaper The Phnom Penh Post.

Sithong Sokha posted a picture of her breastfeeding session on Facebook. When her superiors saw the picture, they demanded that she apologize for damaging the reputation of Cambodian women and the police force and promise that the behavior would not be repeated.

Case raised a surprisingly heated debate in conservative Cambodia over the rights of working mothers. The breastfeeding image of Sithong Sokha began to spread rapidly and garnered support on social media.

“It is shocking that the police were required to apologize and sign an agreement not to continue their behavior,” commented 39 different organizations in their statement.

“It is extremely important that childcare facilities and facilities, as well as paid breastfeeding breaks, are easily accessible to all working mothers so that women’s rights are realized in the workplace.”

UN according to the norms of Cambodian society, they cause violence against women and put women in a vulnerable position. The Cambodian authorities have been repeatedly criticized for interfering in women’s clothing and behavior, and last summer a bill leaked to the public that would have criminalized “obscene” outfits.

Cambodian women responded to the bill by posting pictures of themselves in swimwear.

However, Sithong Sokha managed to get support for her cause not only from women’s organizations but also from within the country’s administration. On Wednesday, a senior official in the Department of the Interior Chou Bun Eng wrote in an open letter that she was disappointed with the treatment of a breastfeeding woman.

“She didn’t communicate sexuality in the picture in any way,” Chou Bun Eng wrote.

He believes police chiefs should have encouraged Sithong Sokha and ensured that all police officers have proper access to care for their children. Basically, Cambodian law guarantees women an hour a day breastfeeding.