The fear that strikes the visitor on leaving the Cambodian prison of S-21 in Phnom Penh, now converted into a place of memory, continues to call for more incomprehension than certainties. How can we indeed apprehend a place where the negation of humanity is law, where torture becomes clinical, where the fixed eyes of each detainee, photographed alive but already dead, seem to challenge the conscience of the visitor? Or even the executioner? The executioner, precisely, the baton of Khmer Rouge hell (1975-1979), which killed two million people, “Able to strike until you lose your breath”, according to confessions to which he will come back, Duch, was probably also trying to understand how the discreet child had turned into a genocidal. How Kaing Cheav Became Duch. In 1996, he believed he had found the answer in evangelical Christianity. Died yesterday, at 77, in hospital, Duch was himself the antithesis of “Khmer purity” and of the new man thought by the Khmer Rouge.

From contradiction to contradiction

Born Kaing Cheav on November 17, 1942, a diviner convinced his parents of Chinese origin to change his name to Yim Cheav to save him from misfortune and illness when he was only a few months old. However, the boy hates this name and falls moreover regularly ill. At the age of 15, he decided to become Kaing Guek Eav alias Duch, a nickname he would fully adopt during his engagement alongside the Khmer Rouge guerrillas in 1964. “Duch, that means the student who stands up when the teacher asks him to stand”, he said to Françoise Sironi (1), responsible for the psychological expertise of the torturer ahead of the 2009 trial where he appears. A year later, he was convicted of “war crimes, crimes against humanity, torture and murder”. Duch is also the name of a good student whom he meets with a perfectly Khmer sound and not Chinese. At the end of 1986, when the Khmer Rouge had been driven from power for more than seven years by Vietnamese intervention, he learned Thai and taught English in the refugee camps before leaving for China to give Khmer language lessons. at the request of his mentor and former director of studies, Son Sen, who became Minister of Defense for the Khmer Rouge. He stayed there for nearly three years and took the name Hang Pin, “the heavenly bird”. The one who advocated the revolution is not with one contradiction, Hang Pin is also the name of a man rich in his knowledge that he will keep until the end of his sad run, in 1999, year in which he is recognized by chance by photographer Nic Dunlop in a refugee camp on the Thai border.

Children, his favorite recruits

At the end of his adolescence, Duch has therefore already changed his identity several times to proceed to his own acculturation. Admitted to the prestigious Sisowath College in Phnom Penh, the poor student from a rather rural background faces well-off and city-dwellers. While he feels indebted for the teaching he receives, Duch will make transmission the common thread of his many lives. He thus easily passed mathematics lessons before training his subordinates in the techniques of torture and interrogation in the maquis and in particular at the M-13 camp, near the Cardamom mountains, between 1970 and 1975. Children were thus his favorite recruits. precisely because they are malleable and docile. “This is where Duch got his start on torture, coercive methods of detention and killing detainees. It is also here that disempathy has become a way of apprehending others and the world ”, notes Françoise Sironi. Duch is primarily directed to this post for his obedience. Duch is described as passive and having a strong need for recognition. Less than a year after the Khmer Rouge took power, Duch’s zeal propelled him to the rank of director of S-21.

“Duch innovates like Eichmann in his time”

Beating, electroshock, pouring water into the nostrils, plastic bag on the head, pulling nails, ingestion of excrement, medical experiments on detainees … “There was no cold or hot method as Duch says, it was always the hot method”, specifies Chum Mey, one of the seven survivors of S-21 (out of 18,000 detainees) before the judges. Duch reveals himself “Perfectionist and inhabited by a taste for the absolute (…) Duch invents, innovates like Eichmann in his time”, explains Françoise Sironi, in order to “Purify” the democratic Kampuchea of ​​foreigners, minorities and elites inherently permeable to Western ideas. The terminology is clear. It is not just a question of killing, but of “crushing”. The conspiratorial and murderous madness will lead him to write the “Ultimate Plan”, in 1978, in which he concludes, according to the analysis of the confessions of the tortured, to a plot combining the United States, the USSR, Taiwan and Vietnam. .

“Meticulous intellectual and diligent civil servant”

A naturalized Cambodian, Duch however has more than one reason to fear for his own life. Of Chinese origin, intellectual, from a family of traders and peasants, his profile does not fit well with the idea of ​​Khmer Rouge purity. For fear of being executed himself, he redoubled his zeal. This precise point serves to exonerate him during his trial. “I have been an actor and a hostage”, he will say before the extraordinary chambers within the Cambodian courts (ECCC), sponsored by the UN. Without ever presenting himself as one of the main culprits of mass crimes. Raoul-Marc Jennar, expert witness at the trial, presents it as “An intellectual who cares about meticulousness (…) a diligent civil servant”. It is precisely because he regards his murders and his carefully annotated interrogations as his work that he will flee without destroying any evidence when the Vietnamese arrive. Its application will push him to kill himself in cold blood the last prisoners of S-21, January 7, 1979. He organizes his last purge in the district of Phnong (west) during which 4,600 people are executed. Duch alone bears responsibility for the deaths of 48,000 people.

(1) How do you become a torturer? Psychology of criminals against humanity. La Découverte, 2017, 768 pages.