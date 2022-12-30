The death toll in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino near the Thai border has risen to at least 25, a Cambodian official said on Friday.

“The death toll is already around 25,” said Sek Sokhom, director of the provincial information department for Banteay Meanchey province. The previous balance was 19 deaths.

The fire broke out at 11:30 pm on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City, a leisure complex located in Poipet (west), on the border with Thailand. Hundreds of people are believed to have been inside the compound when the fire broke out. After suspending the operation overnight, hundreds of police, military and lifeguards, some from Thailand, They resumed rescue work among the burned remains of the building early on Friday.

The Cambodian authorities have not pointed to any cause of the fire, which left 50 people hospitalized, 13 of them in serious condition.

A Thai rescuer from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said his team arrived around 2am and saw people jumping from the building.

Images show the huge entertainment complex completely engulfed by flames and in some recordings people can be seen jumping from the building to escape the fire.

One video shows an unidentified man sitting on a window sill with smoke billowing behind him. In another, a group of people climb onto the windowsill as the flames approach them.

Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Phothisat said some 60 people rescued from the fire have been tested and released from hospitals in Thailand.

He added that there were about 400 people working at the hotel at the time of the fire. Local media indicated that there were foreign citizens inside the casino at the time of the incident.

Emergency forces try to recover the bodies of those killed in the fire in Cambodia See also Environment - Europe's heat wave increases ozone pollution Photo: EFE/EPA/RUAMKATANYO FOUNDATION OF THAILAND

A source in Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they were cooperating with local authorities by moving the injured to Sa Kaeo and sending fire trucks.

Governor Parinya indicated that hospitals in Thailand have treated 79 Thais, 30 Cambodians and eight Indonesians. A volunteer with the Thai rescue group Ruamkatanyu Foundation said the flames started on the first floor but quickly spread through the carpeting in the building.

Grand Diamond City is located just 200 meters from the border with Thailand, a country that officially prohibits casinos. This pushes many to the numerous complexes on the border with Cambodia, one of the poorest countries in Asia, where the law tolerates gambling but not the participation of its own citizens.

The area has recently experienced similar incidents, such as a fire in August at a nightclub in Thailand that left 26 dead or another in September at a karaoke in Vietnam where 32 died.

