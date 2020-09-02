Cambodia Cambodian Khmer Rouge infamous torture leader killed, executes thousands during 1970s terror

An estimated 14,000 people died in “Brother Duchin” prison. The leader could also order the torturer to be tortured if the prisoner died too early.

Punkhmerien Director of the Torture Center Kang Kek Ieu that is, “Brother Duch” died at a hospital in Pnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.

Duch was a former teacher who ran Tuol Sleng Prison, known as the Khmer Rouge Torture Center, during the 1970s terror.

At least 14,000 people died in the prison he led. Thousands more were tortured, for example, to obtain fake confessions before being forced into forced labor.

China’s and the Khmer Rouge supported by North Vietnam was a Maoist revolutionary movement that ruled Democratic Cambodia, established in Cambodia, from April 1975 to January 1979.

Duch joined the Khmer Rouge guerrilla movement as early as the late 1960s. He took his nickname from an obedient schoolboy in a children’s book and claimed to have learned interrogation and torture techniques from a French and Cambodian police manual.

Pol Potin the Khmer Rouge, led by the Khmer Rouge, aimed to destroy the urban middle class and create a new type of human utopia for the countryside. Thus, the cities were emptied and the population marched into the countryside for forced labor in the so-called “fields of death”.

Several of the transfers took place through a torture center. Duch organized the torture and said he stressed to many of his teenage subordinates that the intention was to increase the future workforce as well as get fake confessions.

If the tortured had time to die before receiving confession or otherwise contrary to Duchi’s instructions, he could also order the torturer to be tortured and murdered.

He later estimated that perhaps only 20 per cent of the prisoners had been genuine opponents of the regime and that perhaps 40 per cent of the confessions might have contained facts.

Remains of those who died in prison camps in the village of Phnom Batheau had been collected in a memorial corner of a Buddhist temple. Picture from 2009.­

Khmer Rouge during the administration, at least more than a million Cambodians died of malnutrition, disease, and executions, often carried out by hoe to save ammunition.

This also applied to the Vietnamese minority. The gaps between the two communist-led countries became inflamed, and Vietnam finally captured the country’s capital, Pnom Penhn, in January 1979.

The Civil War became long. The Khmer Rouge dominated the narrowing areas in the western part of the country year after year until 1998, when Pol Pot died as a prisoner of the Khmer Rouge’s second fact.

Many Khmer Rouge leaders negotiated a pardon in the 1980s in exchange for recognition by the Cambodian government. Duch appears to have left the movement with little voice, converted to Christianity, and worked under the wrong name for an aid organization until he was arrested in 1999.

Duch had kept his interrogation transcripts as well as his photo archive from his time as prison manager. In this way, the last moments of thousands of victims were brought to justice.

Trials started only in 2006. Eventually, Duch received the 35-year sentence as the first of the leaders brought before the Khmer Rouge court. The sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

At trial, Duch admitted his actions but asked for access to freedom because he felt he had only followed the orders of his superiors.