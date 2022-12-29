Cambodian authorities reported that at least 19 people were killed and around 60 injured, after the flames spread in the casino of a hotel complex, located on the border with Thailand. The death toll could rise as around 30 people are still missing.

Some people jump from the roof, while others scream outside for help to rescue those trapped in the flames.

The scenes correspond to a fateful fire in a Cambodian hotel that lasted more than 12 hours and whose images were disseminated by witnesses on social networks on December 29.

At least 19 people died, 60 were injured and around 30 are missing, so the death toll may increase.

“The number of deaths may reach more than 20,” said Sek Sokhom, head of the information department of Banteay Meanchey, the province where the events occurred.

Fire burns around a group of people next to the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino, in Poipet, Cambodia, on the border with Thailand, on December 29, 2022. © STR/AFP

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the casino of the Grand Diamond City hotel complex, located in the town of Poipet, near the Thai border, and was still burning on the morning of Thursday, December 29. .

Calls for help were heard from the highest floors of the building, where waving hands were seen from the windows, as well as mobile phone flashlights.

The rescue teams are focused on trying to find possible victims among the rubble of the building, while most of the injured are treated in the neighboring country.

Most of the victims came from Thailand.

The authorities point out that a large part of the victims, both employees and visitors, were Thai citizens, whose government sent fire trucks to help fight the deflagration in the border region.

The Thai Ministry of Health previously urged health centers in the province of Sa Kaeo, adjacent to Poipet, to be prepared to receive the injured.

The authorities indicated that the force with which the flames spread and the place where the fire started made evacuation and extinction tasks difficult.

“The fire was huge and it was inside the casino, so it was difficult for our water cannons to reach it,” described a firefighter who explained that this was the reason why the fire lasted for hours.

The infrastructure of the Grand Diamond City hotel is seen under flames and thick clouds of smoke, after a fire started at the hotel’s casino, in Poipet, Cambodia, on the border with Thailand, on the night of Wednesday, December 28. © Fresh News/Via AP

Emergency groups had to use helicopters to remove dozens of people who climbed to the roof in an attempt to get to safety.

Hundreds of individuals were at the site and the casino alone had around 400 employees, Banteay Meanchey Police Director Sithi Loh said.

The causes of the deadly deflagration are under investigation.

With AP, Reuters and EFE