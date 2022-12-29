Thursday, December 29, 2022
Cambodia | A dozen people have died in a casino hotel fire in Cambodia

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to a local police report, around 10 people have died and 30 have been injured in a fire at a casino hotel on the border between Cambodia and Thailand.

In Southeast Asia A dozen people have died in a fire at a casino hotel in Cambodia, according to the local police. The hotel is located on the border between Cambodia and Thailand.

According to a police report seen by news agency AFP, the fire broke out in the Grand Diamond City hotel in the city of Poipet at half past twelve local time on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, around 10 people have died and 30 have been injured due to the incident.

