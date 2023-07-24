After a horrific start to the Liga MX within the ranks of Cruz Azul, the La Noria squad has three defeats in the first three rounds and in case something was missing from the team led by Ricardo Ferretti, the light blues were defeated at the last minute by Leo Messi’s Inter Miami in last Friday’s League Cup match, which precisely represented the Argentine’s debut with the southern United States.
The reality is that nothing is right within the ranks of the cadre of the country’s capital. Once again, the board of directors has moved unilaterally within the market, several of the names that Ferretti himself requested were discarded, with the exception of Salcedo and Dueñas, while the other signings that have arrived have been promoted, failing with the promise made to ‘Tuca’ to put together a team of proven quality. The movement that shows this situation the most is Cambindo, who came to the team almost as a “rebound”.
The Colombian striker is not one bit to the taste of ‘Tuca’. In fact, if he adds minutes, it is because the club does not have another number ‘9’ in the squad at its disposal. The reason why Cambindo came to Cruz Azul is because the agency that manages the young Kevin Castaño, another of the reinforcements this summer, put as a condition to give the youth to the machine, that the purchase of Diber be included in the movement, a player who was not planning anything at all, since it is clear that he does not have the sports integers and that he joined the club thanks to a very questionable management of the market by the directors of the Machine.
