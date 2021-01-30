In a climate of tension, a delegation of national deputies from Together for Change is preparing to travel this week to Formosa to verify in situ the human rights violations that governor K Gildo Insfrán’s harsh health policy supposes.

The delegation will be integrated by Sebastián Salvador, vice president of the Human Rights commission; Waldo Wolff, president of the Committee on Freedom of Expression and Mónica Frade, deputy of the Civic Coalition bloc. Deputies Ricardo Buryaile and Mario Arce and Senator Luis Naidenoff, all from the UCR of Formosa, will also join.

The deputies, who have parliamentary immunity, They hope that the Formosa police, who depend on Governor Gildo Insfrán, will let them enter, instead of imposing a local decree of restrictions to enter the province.

The president of the Cambiemos interblock, Mario Negri, said that “let’s go swapped and we’re essential workers so we don’t have to ask anyone’s permission “in defiance of the governor’s restrictions.

The trip will be after the controversial visit of the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, who denied that the rights of the isolated are violated on a mandatory basis in community centers and backed Insfrán.

Wolff asked the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, a permit for the Freedom of Expression commission to sit in Formosa but, until now, he did not answer him.

The interblock was this weekend finalizing details of the days and program, among other logistical problems. Also how they will travel to Formosa.

In dialogue with Clarín, Negri remarked that the objective is that a reduced group of national deputies of JxC interview several of the people who were in the isolation centers of the province, as well as other social referents and journalists who have been denouncing repeated violations of human rights.

For his part, the president of the UCR of Formosa, Martín Hernández said that “the idea is that the commission do interviews, visit communities and go to the interior of the province “.

“The images that have been viralized and reproduced throughout the country have made the situation visible and the context of human rights violations in Formosa”Hernández said in statements to the program Dato sobre Dato on radio Milenium.

“Have been absolutely unworthy conditions for a sanitary accommodation and contagion risk conditions because negative, positive, close contacts were mixed… ”, he added.

Hernández stressed that “the whole country and the whole world has seen thisalvo Pietragalla. Not only is there a national state that turned a blind eye and surprised by its silence, there is a national government that acts in an absolutely conscious and complicit way in this violation of rights.

“Formosa is still in Phase 1. Gyms have never been opened, they are destroying the economic situation of businessmen, SMEs, entrepreneurs. The gastronomic in a year only worked 15 days. The truth is that there are cities totally blocked 5 months ago. What Pietragalla came to do is shameful and what he says is pathetic, ”Hernández said.

He stated that “the Formosan society scared because the vast majority of Formosa depend on the state and on direct or indirect relationships with the state. There are merchants, professionals, who have direct or dependency with the state, so there is also a lot of fear. I think this has penetrated very deep, we have seen a government that has overcome everything. Today any man from Formosa panic that they are going to do a PCR. “

“Of favorable habeas corpus who wanted to enter the province, exceed 1500. Standing on the routes there were at some point between 100 and 200 people sleeping on the side of the road. One died because he desperately tried to cross the river, “Hernández concluded.

Look also